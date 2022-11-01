Contour Airlines kicks off service from Shenandoah Valley Airport

WEYERS CAVE — Contour Airlines kicked off service from Shenandoah Valley Airport on Tuesday.

The Tennessee-based airline signed a three-year contract in September to replace SkyWest Airlines as the airport’s carrier, providing Charlotte service with 12 round trip flights weekly.

Tuesday’s inaugural flight Tuesday morning to Charlotte Douglas International Airport included a host of Shenandoah Valley economic development, government, business and higher education leaders as passengers. The takeoff experienced a short delay because of dense early morning fog.

Contour CEO Matt Chaifetz said the airline’s 30-seat aircraft does not include middle seats, only aisle and window seats. “You will be hard pressed to find better service,” Chaifetz told the audience inside the airport prior to the first flight.

Chaifetz said about 30 localities reached out to Contour earlier this year seeking service, and said Shenandoah Valley Airport was “high on the wish list.” He also said Charlotte is the correct hub for the airport. More than 700 flights a day leave Charlotte Douglas International Airport, one of America’s busiest.

Maggie Ragon, a member of the Shenandoah Valley Airport Commission, said the presence of a reliable air carrier is a boost to economic development and tourism in the region. Ragon said over the past four years, passenger traffic has grown at the Weyers Cave airport.

Nick Swartz, interim dean of the James Madison University School of Professional Development & Continuing Education and Shenandoah Valley Airport Task Force Chair, said JMU has adopted the airport as the official air carrier for faculty and staff.

“This will benefit JMU,” said Swartz, who said he personally would appreciate driving 20 minutes from his home and getting on a flight to Charlotte.

Contour’s predecessor, SkyWest Airlines of Utah, announced in March it was ending service from Shenandoah Valley Airport because of a nationwide pilot shortage.

Skywest provided service over four years, offering flights from Weyers Cave to both Northern Virginia and Chicago.