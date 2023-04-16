The Commonwealth Transportation Board has awarded a $101 million contract to a company from Ohio to provide widening of Interstate 81 in a four-mile stretch in Augusta County and Staunton.

The award was made on March 29 to Kokosing Construction Company of Westerville, Ohio. Construction is scheduled to start in the fall and should take four years to complete.

The project will address safety and travel along I-81 northbound and southbound between mile markers 221.45 and 225.6.

The specific improvements to that area of I-81 include:

One additional northbound lane from the Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) on-ramp at exit 222 to the Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) off-ramp at exit 225.

An added southbound lane from the Route 262 on-ramp at exit 225 to approximately 1,200 feet south of the I-81 bridge over the I-81 southbound/I-64 eastbound ramp.

Widening and deck replacement for five bridges within the project limits.

The additional I-81 travel lanes will primarily be added to the inside, along the median, allowing the Virginia Department of Transportation to utilize the existing right of way.

The design-build contractor will maintain two I-81 northbound and southbound travel lanes during most construction phases. However, nighttime and overnight lane closures are possible during some portions of the work, including bridge construction and concrete barrier installation.

VDOT officials say they are pleased with the awarding of the contract.

“These improvements will certainly make I-81 safer and less congested through the Staunton area,” said I-81 Program Delivery Director Dave Covington. “We are excited about this partnership with the Kokosing team, which has helped deliver some major transportation projects across the Commonwealth.”

This project is part of the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program. This program has a goal of improving safety, increasing reliability and helping with economic growth along the 325-mile corridor in Virginia.