Coolest Dog in the Shenandoah Valley contest raises over $12,000 for C4 childcare initiative program

Faye Cooper, SVKC contest co-chair, said the community support during the contest was both fantastic and heartwarming. While the contest was fun, it accomplished something even more significant — raising awareness about the challenges families face when finding childcare options during a pandemic, she said.

“Several [people] commented on how they really hadn’t been aware or thought about that situation for working families during COVID and how serious of a problem it is in our community,” Cooper said.

C4 launched in August as a direct response to the childcare needs of the Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro community during the pandemic. Currently, there are around 120 children in the program and even more on the waiting list.

“I think the only residents who weren’t aware that childcare was a challenge are those who’ve never needed it,” said Diana Williams, the C4 program manager.

Williams said the pandemic exacerbated childcare needs, which was already a challenge in the community.

She said the “Coolest Dog” contest was a wonderful idea and a fun way to get community support behind the C4 initiative. She was pleased with the results of the contest.