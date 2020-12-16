Coolest Dog in the Shenandoah Valley contest raises over $12,000 for C4 childcare initiative program

It’s official. Tyree, a one-year-old English Shepherd, is the coolest dog in the valley.
The Shenandoah Valley Kiwanis Club and United Way of Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro launched the “Coolest Dog in the Shenandoah Valley” contest last month to raise money for the Creative Collaborative Coalition for Childcare (C4), a community partnership that provides safe childcare options for working families during the pandemic.
The contest raised more than $12,000, far exceeding the initial $5,000 goal set by SVKC. All proceeds, which include a grant from the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge, will go directly to C4.
“It’s a great cause,” said Nancy Sorrells, Tyree’s owner. ”It’s so needed right now because this pandemic is putting pressure on working parents who have kids, especially elementary school kids who are at home.”
Tyree, short for “Retiree,” arrived at the Sorrells household on New Year’s Day, the same day Nancy’s husband Randy retired from The Lycra Company (formerly Invista) after working there for nearly 37 years.
Two weeks prior, the couple’s 13-year-old dog named Rowdy suddenly died. The couple and their rescue dog Pippa were heartbroken and lonely after Rowdy’s death. The Sorrells knew they wanted another dog, but they feared they might be too old for a puppy. They soon realized it would be possible to care for one since Randy would be retired.
Faye Cooper, SVKC contest co-chair, said the community support during the contest was both fantastic and heartwarming. While the contest was fun, it accomplished something even more significant — raising awareness about the challenges families face when finding childcare options during a pandemic, she said.
“Several [people] commented on how they really hadn’t been aware or thought about that situation for working families during COVID and how serious of a problem it is in our community,” Cooper said.
C4 launched in August as a direct response to the childcare needs of the Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro community during the pandemic. Currently, there are around 120 children in the program and even more on the waiting list.
“I think the only residents who weren’t aware that childcare was a challenge are those who’ve never needed it,” said Diana Williams, the C4 program manager.
Williams said the pandemic exacerbated childcare needs, which was already a challenge in the community.
She said the “Coolest Dog” contest was a wonderful idea and a fun way to get community support behind the C4 initiative. She was pleased with the results of the contest.
“I feel like if there’s any real positive [thing] to be learned from 2020, it’s that our community comes together quickly, especially during a crisis,” Williams said. “This was something we’ve seen since the very beginning.”
More than 220 people voted for the 58 dogs in the contest. Tyree won with 1,546 votes; Cletus T., owned by Diane Hagenlock, won second place with 1,486 votes; and Reese, owned by Angela McMillan, rounded out third place with 1,016 votes.
“It was clear that people were voting but those last couple of days where the numbers really skyrocketed demonstrated the community’s support for the C4 learning center,” said Sara Hubbell, UWSAW community impact coordinator.
One person did not doubt that Tyree would win the contest, and that was Nancy’s aunt, Sandy Taylor. Taylor, who passed away Friday, lived long enough to see Tyree win the contest and that made her extremely happy.
“She said, ‘He is going to be the coolest dog in the valley,’ and she made it happen with her support,” Nancy said.
Taylor was in hospice care at Brightview Senior Living in Staunton. When Tyree visited her, she hadn’t been out of bed in 18 months. Taylor called him her “little nephew.”
“She’s loved Tyree since we got him, Nancy said. “She’s been his, sort of, aunt-godmother.”
Williams said the money raised from the contest won’t go towards anything in particular, but hopefully the program will be able to pay additional staff in the future.
“We’ve had some challenges with staffing, and we’re going to hopefully ramp up [with] more staff in the spring so we can meet whatever needs the community has at that time,” Williams said.
Recruitment for staff and volunteer positions at C4 will begin after the holidays. Those interested in volunteering with C4 can learn more about the program online at sawchildcare.org.
