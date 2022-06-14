Coolest Pet in the Shenandoah Valley contest celebrates winners and raises funds for volunteer tutoring service

CHURCHVILLE — It was a furry-filled afternoon for pet-lovers Monday as they celebrated the Coolest Pet in the Shenandoah Valley contest.

From an alpaca to various dogs and cats that entered, the contest was hosted by the Shenandoah Valley Kiwanis Club, or SVKC, in May to raise funds for the Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro, or SAW Tutoring Network, a volunteering tutoring service for kids coping with the transition to in-person learning.

“We had a pretty good variety, so that was fun,” said Kim Harris, president of the SVKC. “It was really exciting to see the end of the contest like last hour or two because everybody started really voting.”

Harris said the SVKC raised up to $8,000 from the contest for the SAW Tutoring Network, with another $2,000 donation from the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge.

The first place winner by 1,500 votes was a chihuahua-terrier mix named, Dexter. His owners, Joey Lambert and John Lindeman plan to use the prized banner to put in their office since Dexter is their chief morale officer.

“I think he thinks he’s the coolest pet, regardless,” Lambert said. “He has an amazing life and he’s super happy and gets to do whatever he wants to do.”

Lambert and Lindeman said Dexter was adopted at the S.P.C.A. animal shelter in Staunton around three years ago.

“We love him,” Lambert said. “We love that other people are celebrating him. We couldn’t be happier for him. He’s super loveable and well known in the community already.”

The other winners were Ricochet, an Australian shepherd, and a 17-year-old brown alpaca named, George Clooney.

When Lynn Coyner heard her alpaca was placed in third, she said, “I thought it was wonderful.”

Coyner described Clooney as being a very curious and friendly pet. Although Clooney was not present, his picture was placed on the table along with the other winning pets’ portraits.

Although Harris said the club may do a coolest pet contest every other year, she hopes to see more variety of animals entering.

“We want to continue doing Coolest Pet, so we’d like to get more animals, too.” Harris said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.