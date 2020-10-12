County, city voters taking advantage of early voting

Nov. 3 General Election

» Deadline to register to vote is Tuesday.

» Deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 23 by 5 p.m.

» Deadline to vote early in person is Oct. 31 by 5 p.m.

» Early, in person voting open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, and Saturday, Oct. 31.

» Polls open Nov. 3 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.