County, city voters taking advantage of early voting

Thousands of Augusta County and Waynesboro residents have already taken advantage of early in-person and mail-in voting before Election Day on Nov. 3.
No excuse early voting began on Friday, Sept. 18. As of Oct. 5, 4,200 of the 52,035 registered Augusta County voters had already cast their ballots.
“In person, no excuse voting is going very well,” said Augusta County voting registrar Connie Evans.
In comparison to the 2016 General Election, 2,492 absentee ballots were cast, according to data from VPAP.
Officers of election are seeing an average of 350 voters a day in the county and anticipate a steady amount of voter turnout from early in-person voting leading up to Election Day.
“This is a good opportunity for people who can’t get out on that day,” said Augusta County voter Sue Simmons who cast an early ballot last week.
Marsha Ann and Clarence Henderson also voted early last Tuesday at the Augusta County Government Center. Neither has ever voted early before but wanted to take advantage of the chance to do so.
Marsha Ann voted, “just to make sure to get it done and do it in person, not a mail-in,” she said.
Evans said 4,632 absentee ballots had been requested as of Oct. 5, and 1,230 had been returned as of Oct. 6.
County voters can apply for an absentee ballot online at vote.elections.virginia.gov, by emailing registrar@co.augusta.va.us or calling (540) 245-5656.
Ballots from county voters may be mailed back with the pre-stamped envelope included, dropped off at the voter registration office inside the government center or at the drop box in the drive thru on the north side of the government center.
In Waynesboro, more than 4,000 early ballots and mail applications have been received, according to data from VPAP. Data shows that 1,589 in person ballots have been cast, another 1,367 have been received by mail, and 1,105 mail ballot applications have yet to be returned.
In the 2016 General Election, only 686 absentee ballots were cast in the city.
Absentee voting requests for Waynesboro residents may be made online at vote.elections.virginia.gov, by calling (540) 942-6620 or emailing jefferslp@ci.waynesboro.va.us. A drop box for ballots is located in front of the Gorsuch Building on South Wayne.
Official hours for early voting in Waynesboro and Augusta County are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Both offices also will be open Saturday, Oct. 24, and Saturday, Oct. 31, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for early voting.
For voters not choosing the vote early, all polling places will be open on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is Oct. 23 by 5 p.m. Ballots must be returned to your local registrar by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot by appearing in person is Oct. 31 by 5 p.m. The deadline to register to vote in Virginia is Tuesday.
