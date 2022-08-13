Couple opens bed and breakfast in downtown Waynesboro

The owners of Bowman House Bed and Breakfast on South Wayne Avenue have big dreams to preserve the home’s history and provide Southern hospitality to guests.

The four-bedroom historical home, now owned by husband and wife duo Dave and Janice Smith, will soon open as bed and breakfast. The estate was built in 1910 by Dr. Karl Bowman, a successful dentist, and his wife Netty. It was then owned by former Waynesboro city attorney and mayor, J.B. Yount.

The Smiths, originally from Alabama, were living in Winchester in 2021.

“From there, we proceeded to find our dream house,” Dave Smith said. “It’s a dream house project because we wanted to do a bed and breakfast for so many years now.”

Finding a home that was close to the Appalachian Trail was important, so was providing hikers a place to stay, the couple said. Eventually, they came across property in Waynesboro.

“It checked off all boxes,” Dave Smith said.

The couple bought the house on March 31.

“We felt like we got a really good deal because all of the stuff that we didn’t have to come in and do,” Jan Smith said.

The home has a total of four floors, including the basement. It has been renovated to fit more guests from the third floor and soon, the fourth floor, known as the “Hikers’ Haven.” So far, three rooms in the home are ready for guests to use. The home also has an elevator but is only limited to guests who need wheelchair accessibility.

“The furniture we brought in ourselves, of course,” Dave Smith said. “But the integrity of the house and the structure was solid and really well-taken care of.”

Although the bed and breakfast has already obtained business licensing from the city and is ready to take in guests for the available rooms, breakfast, however, is still underway. The Smiths needed a health inspection and license, as well as taste testing for the recipes. They plan to incorporate both Southern and Northern breakfast cuisines, since Dave is originally from Massachusetts.

“Of course, we’ll serve healthy options, we’ll serve vegan options for those that need it,” Jan Smith said. “We’re just going to be accommodating if someone has any dietary restrictions.”

The couple foresees more projects in the future for the bed and breakfast.

“Right now, with our website being under construction, we’re not really ready to do a full market launch,” Jan Smith said. “But, when we get there, soft openings, grand openings, ribbon cutting ceremonies–just whatever we can have.”

In addition, Dave Smith is also a professional therapist. He plans to have his private practice in the couple’s private area of the home, but Smith’s therapy practice will be seperate from the bed and breakfast and confidential.

“I’m a natural caregiver, I’m a therapist,” he said. “So, I just want to make people feel comfortable and welcomed and taken care of.”

“We want to network with the local community, too, to make sure that tourist dollars get spent here and stay here” Jan Smith. “So, our goal is to not only have our bed and breakfast full, but we’d like for the community to prosper as well.”