COVID-19: ONE YEAR LATER — Still closed, Green Leaf Grill is ‘looking to the future’

Almost one year to the day, Green Leaf Grill owner Chris Hollinger could be found outside his West Main Street business handing cars passing by free boxed meals to take home.
Hollinger had partnered with the Waynesboro YMCA to prepare the food donations — knowing that he was giving away the last of his restaurant’s food supply and preparing to close his doors indefinitely.
While the Shenandoah Valley hadn’t seen it’s first case of COVID-19 at the time, the city of Waynesboro had already declared a local emergency over the pandemic. By March 23, Gov. Ralph Northam closed dine-in restaurants, forcing restaurants and bars to switch to carry-out, curbside and delivery services if they wanted to remain open.
But Green Leaf, which closed on March 17, 2020, didn’t have a menu designed for delivery and Hollinger worried he wouldn’t be able to sustain his operating costs if the business reopened.
One year later, the downtown eatery remains closed, and Hollinger said that decision was the best one for Green Leaf.
“It’s been a struggle, but I’m glad that I remained closed because I don’t think I would be in a position to save my businesses at this point had we not closed,” Hollinger said.
On June 5, Gov. Northam released the Phase 2 reopening plan to allow restaurants to operate at 50% capacity with safety restrictions, mask requirements and six-feet of social distancing in place. Virginia entered Phase 3 of reopening on July 1 which lifted the capacity restriction on restaurants.
Alcohol sales were not permitted after 10 p.m. beginning Nov. 15, but as of March 1 sales can continue until midnight.
With the pandemic-related restrictions, Hollinger said a “perfect scenario” would have allowed about 22 guests into the restaurant, but knew “we never get a perfect scenario every time.”
Although it’s been what he describes as a “what if” rollercoaster, he said Green Leaf is hopeful for a May opening. Once open, he hopes to have an in-house delivery system up and running.
“It’s still really scary. It’s going to be a better opportunity for us to open in May, but with that being said everything could change tomorrow,” he said. “It’s going to definitely be hard in the beginning. My hope is that the in-house delivery will help with the success rate of the business.”
While the restaurant has been closed, Green Leaf has received some façade improvements including new paint and signage. Hollinger said that while time will tell how COVID will continue to impact restaurants, he’s thinking “more about the future and less on the past.”
And for the last 365 days — he says he’s never regretted donating all of his remaining food to the community.
“I’m blown away on a daily basis looking back. I never knew that the donation was going to turn into what it did. It amazes me every day the way the YMCA started focusing on community needs. It’s an honor that I was able to help inspire that,” Hollinger said. “We didn’t know what the next step would be after that. We just turned the lights off and left. But I’m proud that we were able to (give back).”