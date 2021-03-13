COVID-19: ONE YEAR LATER — Still closed, Green Leaf Grill is ‘looking to the future’

“It’s been a struggle, but I’m glad that I remained closed because I don’t think I would be in a position to save my businesses at this point had we not closed,” Hollinger said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On June 5, Gov. Northam released the Phase 2 reopening plan to allow restaurants to operate at 50% capacity with safety restrictions, mask requirements and six-feet of social distancing in place. Virginia entered Phase 3 of reopening on July 1 which lifted the capacity restriction on restaurants.

Alcohol sales were not permitted after 10 p.m. beginning Nov. 15, but as of March 1 sales can continue until midnight.

With the pandemic-related restrictions, Hollinger said a “perfect scenario” would have allowed about 22 guests into the restaurant, but knew “we never get a perfect scenario every time.”

Although it’s been what he describes as a “what if” rollercoaster, he said Green Leaf is hopeful for a May opening. Once open, he hopes to have an in-house delivery system up and running.