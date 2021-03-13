COVID-19: ONE YEAR LATER — Zeus Digital Theaters, Bottles offer respite during pandemic

After the pandemic shut down theaters across the country last year, new movie releases were sent directly to streaming services such as Disney+ and HBO Max. The movie theater had not experienced a decrease in customers because of that option, John said. He and Brett believe the experience of going to the movies is paramount.

Zeus and Bottles offer private events for up to 10 people, which Brett has been doing at a much higher volume since the pandemic began, John said.

Anna Isley took advantage of that opportunity to celebrate her son Jack’s 12th birthday Saturday evening. The family hadn’t been to the movies since COVID started last March. She said it was a safe option for the family.

When renting out a private theater for an event, you can watch a new release or bring your own movie to watch. Jack chose to watch “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

“It’s a really cool opportunity to be able to watch a movie that you normally wouldn’t get to see on the big screen, so we’re really excited,” Isley said.

John added that, fortunately, neither Bottles nor Zeus hadn’t had any issues with COVID-19. He’s noticed that as more people get vaccinated, new customers are coming out to experience Bottles for the first time.