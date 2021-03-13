COVID-19: ONE YEAR LATER — Zeus Digital Theaters, Bottles offer respite during pandemic

Bottles and Zeus Digital Theaters are still providing an escape for the Waynesboro community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bottles manager John Hayes said things are going well despite the challenges of opening a new business during a pandemic.
“The support from the community has been really fantastic,” Hayes said.
The entertainment venue and restaurant geared for adults opened on June 19, 2020, in the former Moe’s Southwest Grill building. Hayes and his father Brett, who owns both the restaurant and movie theater, developed the concept.
A $5 admission ticket buys access to air hockey, pool tables, cornhole, bocce and more.
“It’s like being at the arcade when you were younger but enjoying the outdoor life,” said customer Tim Taylor.
During the summer, Taylor goes to Bottles at least once a week, if not more, he said.
“The experience is good, and they really cater to the people,” Taylor said. “It’s just a good time.”
John said opening a business during the pandemic was a lot different than opening Zeus Digital Theaters in 2010. Over time, the customer base grew at the theater, but that wasn’t the case for Bottles because of COVID-19 restrictions.
As the number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise to an all-time high during the winter season, the restaurant was only open five hours a week. John made the best of all the downtime.
“I made the decision that it was a great time to reinvest in the business so that when we did get busy, we’d be ready to go,” John said.
He listened to guest feedback and made changes that provide value for customers, like revamping the Bottles menu, he said.
One thing hasn’t changed — the venue still doesn’t offer takeout or delivery options to the public. They want customers to come in and enjoy the atmosphere Bottles has to offer.
Although business slowed down at Bottles, it continued to grow at Zeus Digital Theaters, John said.
“I wouldn’t say we’re back to a hundred percent, but we’re definitely back to new movies coming out, people coming out and seeing them [and] enjoying themselves” John said.
The theater closed last year in March and reopened on July 1. Later in the fall, people discovered the reserved seating system Brett had used since the theater reopened. The system automatically blocks off every other row of seats and the seats on either side of you, making it easy to socially distance yourself from others. John said Zeus is easily one of the top theaters in the region because they’ve remained consistent with safety restrictions in place and continue offering new content.
After the pandemic shut down theaters across the country last year, new movie releases were sent directly to streaming services such as Disney+ and HBO Max. The movie theater had not experienced a decrease in customers because of that option, John said. He and Brett believe the experience of going to the movies is paramount.
Zeus and Bottles offer private events for up to 10 people, which Brett has been doing at a much higher volume since the pandemic began, John said.
Anna Isley took advantage of that opportunity to celebrate her son Jack’s 12th birthday Saturday evening. The family hadn’t been to the movies since COVID started last March. She said it was a safe option for the family.
When renting out a private theater for an event, you can watch a new release or bring your own movie to watch. Jack chose to watch “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark.”
“It’s a really cool opportunity to be able to watch a movie that you normally wouldn’t get to see on the big screen, so we’re really excited,” Isley said.
John added that, fortunately, neither Bottles nor Zeus hadn’t had any issues with COVID-19. He’s noticed that as more people get vaccinated, new customers are coming out to experience Bottles for the first time.
One of those customers is Marla Grubb, who was visiting Bottles for the first time on Saturday because she’s now fully vaccinated.
Grubb had heard a lot of things about the business but hadn’t gone out much because her boyfriend had cancer, she said. She was most looking forward to the outside atmosphere at Bottles.
“Honestly, the lights get me every time I drive past,” Grubb said.
As vaccinations continue to roll out, John said they are looking forward to enjoying a great summer at Bottles.
“As we come out of this pandemic, social interaction is going to be more important than ever,” John said. “Bottles is one of those places where you can hang out with other people in a chill environment without any stress, and finally re-interact with the world.”