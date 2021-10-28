COVID cases down, vaccines up in Waynesboro, officials say

Councilman Samuel Hostetter had positive news regarding COVID-19 in Waynesboro at this week’s city council meeting on Monday.
“Waynesboro’s COVID numbers have returned back to levels that are more reasonable,” Hostetter said. “For the last seven days, we have had an average of seven positive cases a day. That’s not zero, but that’s much lower than it had been, so that’s good news.”
In addition to the falling COVID numbers, vaccines are also on the rise.
“Our vaccination rates continue to rise slowly,” Hostetter said, “Of all adults in the city, we are now at 74.1% with at least one vaccination.”
Hostetter added the city’s adult population sits at 68.3% of residents who have been fully vaccinated. These numbers were on the rise from the city council’s meeting in early October.
The numbers were accurate as of Monday from the Virginia Department of Health website.
Hostetter continued by saying the vaccinated population of the city was up 60.5%, but the number is slightly impacted by children from the ages of five and up who have not yet received the vaccine.
“Hopefully, those numbers will start to increase,” Hostetter said.
Dr. Laura Kornegay, the district director of the Central Shenandoah Health District, said vaccinations for younger residents might soon be available.
“We’re in [the] active planning phase for 5-11 year old vaccines, which are anticipated to be ready to be distributed probably the first week in November,” Kornegay said.
Kornegay said the district is “making efforts” to increase vaccine uptake in the Black and Latinx populations, as well.
Overall, however, Kornegay said COVID cases have been going down statewide, which includes cases involving the delta variant.
To make case numbers drop even further, though, Kornegay urged unvaccinated residents to take the vaccine.
“Hopefully if we continue with vaccines, which are going to be our best medical countermeasure, we’ll continue to look good in terms of cases in the district,” Kornegay said. “The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association recently put out a plea in September basically imploring people to get vaccinated. That’s really what’s going to get us to the other side of this pandemic.”
Hostetter agreed with Kornegay.
“We certainly turned the corner where we were in mid-September,” Hostetter said, “But I hope people continue to take it seriously. If you have not gotten the vaccine, talk to your health care providers. I’m sure they’ll be able to help you answer questions or concerns.”