COVID cases down, vaccines up in Waynesboro, officials say

Councilman Samuel Hostetter had positive news regarding COVID-19 in Waynesboro at this week’s city council meeting on Monday.

“Waynesboro’s COVID numbers have returned back to levels that are more reasonable,” Hostetter said. “For the last seven days, we have had an average of seven positive cases a day. That’s not zero, but that’s much lower than it had been, so that’s good news.”

In addition to the falling COVID numbers, vaccines are also on the rise.

“Our vaccination rates continue to rise slowly,” Hostetter said, “Of all adults in the city, we are now at 74.1% with at least one vaccination.”

Hostetter added the city’s adult population sits at 68.3% of residents who have been fully vaccinated. These numbers were on the rise from the city council’s meeting in early October.

The numbers were accurate as of Monday from the Virginia Department of Health website.

Hostetter continued by saying the vaccinated population of the city was up 60.5%, but the number is slightly impacted by children from the ages of five and up who have not yet received the vaccine.

“Hopefully, those numbers will start to increase,” Hostetter said.