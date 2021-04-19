COVID vaccine appointments can now be made online in Central Shenandoah Health District

CSHD will also start accepting walk-in appointments at public COVID-19 vaccine clinics. However, appointments for CSHD vaccine clinics are still preferred. The only way to guarantee that community members will get a COVID-19 vaccine at CSHD clinics is to register for an appointment prior to arrival, the department said. Walk-in appointment availability is dependent on vaccine supply at clinics.

To search for other vaccine clinics provided by local pharmacies and healthcare providers, community members can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).

At vaccinate.virginia.gov, you can access the CDC’s VaccineFinder website, which allows you to search the map-based site for appointments at Community Vaccination Centers, other local health districts, pharmacies and hospitals near you.

"There are now multiple avenues to receive a COVID-19 vaccine locally and community members are encouraged to get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they are able to," CSHD said in a statement.