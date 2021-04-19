COVID vaccine appointments can now be made online in Central Shenandoah Health District

Residents of the Central Shenandoah Health District can schedule their COVID-19 vaccine appointments online with the health department beginning Monday.
To schedule an appointment, visit vaccineappointments.virginia.gov or call (540) 332-7830.
This online method replaces the CSHD posting available clinics on its website daily. The local health department will now direct all those wishing to sign up for a clinic to vaccineappointments.virginia.gov.
CSHD will continue to invite residents who pre-registered by April 18 to clinics via email and phone.
Community members eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 1a, 1b and 1c are encouraged to continue to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine at vaccinate.virginia.gov.
“Essential workers, persons age 65 and older, and persons 16-64 with medical conditions can choose to use pre-registration in order to be directly connected to upcoming clinics,” said CSHD Health District Director Laura Kornegay. “This is to ensure that our essential workers and most medically vulnerable are able to quickly access a COVID-19 vaccine if they haven’t done so already.”
CSHD will also start accepting walk-in appointments at public COVID-19 vaccine clinics. However, appointments for CSHD vaccine clinics are still preferred. The only way to guarantee that community members will get a COVID-19 vaccine at CSHD clinics is to register for an appointment prior to arrival, the department said. Walk-in appointment availability is dependent on vaccine supply at clinics.
To search for other vaccine clinics provided by local pharmacies and healthcare providers, community members can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).
At vaccinate.virginia.gov, you can access the CDC’s VaccineFinder website, which allows you to search the map-based site for appointments at Community Vaccination Centers, other local health districts, pharmacies and hospitals near you.
"There are now multiple avenues to receive a COVID-19 vaccine locally and community members are encouraged to get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they are able to," CSHD said in a statement.