Coyner Springs Kite Fly event gives families a lift

Josh Gelser and his two children Elise and Elliot came to the kite fly event for the first time from Fishersville. After they had arrived, one of the first things that Elise and Elliot got to try out was the apple slinging booth where contestants tried using a slingshot to aim apples towards a wooden board target, a painting of an apple.

“I was close to hitting the sign,” Elliot said.

One of the things Elise was looking forward to doing was flying a kite, she said.

“We had a kite, but we didn’t bring it,” Elise said. “I want to do the pumpkin painting and the kite making.”

Gina Parish-Gibson and Erin Parish-Gibson brought their daughter Roxie who was infatuated with how high up her kite was flying. It was their first time at the event, as well.

“We made a wind chime, we made a kite, we painted a pumpkin, we did some apple slinging,” Erin Parish-Gibson said.

Since the kite that they all had made together wasn’t flying so good, they decided to buy one that was already made, Gina Parish-Gibson said.

Paul Parish said that Roxie enjoys flying kites so they take her to a big field out in with a hill on it in Staunton near where they live.