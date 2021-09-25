Coyner Springs Kite Fly event gives families a lift

The weekend got off to a flying start at Coyner Springs Park on Saturday morning in Waynesboro.
“I’m really happy with it,” said Waynesboro parks and recreation superintendent Susan Roberts about Saturday’s annual Kite Fly event. “We really didn’t have any idea what to expect and I feel like it’s been up to par.”
Although the crowd was slower in the morning, Roberts said she wasn’t considerably worried.
“It’s always slow at the very beginning,” Roberts said. “But now that it’s warmed up, everybody’s ready to get out. Most of the booths have been pretty full and pretty steady. We started out with a hundred [pumpkins] and ran out.”
Vicky Ferreira said the volunteers she worked alongside with at the pumpkin painting booth had gone through the two batches of pumpkins in less than four hours.
“It’s been just as busy this year, if not a little busier,” said Ferreira, who is the co-chair of the Waynesboro parks and recreation department. “It’s been a great crowd, tons of turn out for volunteers also this year.”
Some of the volunteers were students and parents of Waynesboro High School, Fishburne Military School and Mary Baldwin University. The Blue Ridge Children’s Museum also contributed volunteers.
Josh Gelser and his two children Elise and Elliot came to the kite fly event for the first time from Fishersville. After they had arrived, one of the first things that Elise and Elliot got to try out was the apple slinging booth where contestants tried using a slingshot to aim apples towards a wooden board target, a painting of an apple.
“I was close to hitting the sign,” Elliot said.
One of the things Elise was looking forward to doing was flying a kite, she said.
“We had a kite, but we didn’t bring it,” Elise said. “I want to do the pumpkin painting and the kite making.”
Gina Parish-Gibson and Erin Parish-Gibson brought their daughter Roxie who was infatuated with how high up her kite was flying. It was their first time at the event, as well.
“We made a wind chime, we made a kite, we painted a pumpkin, we did some apple slinging,” Erin Parish-Gibson said.
Since the kite that they all had made together wasn’t flying so good, they decided to buy one that was already made, Gina Parish-Gibson said.
Paul Parish said that Roxie enjoys flying kites so they take her to a big field out in with a hill on it in Staunton near where they live.
“The wind blows up there all the time,” said Paul. “So Roxie started loving the kite, so then [Gina and Erin] got a bigger one for her, and then we found out about this,” said Paul, who lives in Middlebrook.