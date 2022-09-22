Coyner Springs Kite Fly Festival set for Saturday

Saturday’s annual Coyner Springs Kite Fly Festival will feature fun activities for kids and an array of talented kite fliers from Virginia and elsewhere.

Susan Roberts, superintendent of recreation for the Waynesboro Department of Parks and Recreation, said the event is set for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Coyner Springs Park. Roberts said it’s a chance for families to participate together.

“We haven’t had a lot of events since COVID-19,” she said. “This is a nice opportunity for wholesome family fun.”

Will Smoot, an Augusta County resident and longtime kite flying enthusiast, will emcee Saturday’s event.

Smoot said all kinds and sizes of kites will be flown Saturday. Those include sport kites that are steerable and fly in in patterns. Some of Saturday’s kites will include ones with art work on them. Others participating Saturday will fly kites set to music.

“They might use an instrumental movie theme or a kid’s song,” Smoot said. He said many involved Saturday will have taken weeks or months to make the kites they use.

Smoot became interested in kites while growing up in Fairfax County. He has competed in kite flying contests around the country, traveling as far west as Portland Oregon to do so.

This past weekend he flew a sport kite on the beaches of North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

Among Saturday’s fun activities for kids will be face painting and apple slinging, according to Smoot. Roberts said 200 kites for kids to assemble will also be available. There will also be hayrides.

Coyner Springs Park is located at 2019 Lyndhurst Road in Waynesboro.