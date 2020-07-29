A 19-year-old Craigsville man died Tuesday after a head-on collision in Staunton.
Staunton Police said that the crash occurred at approximately 10:45 p.m. in the 400 block of Richmond Avenue.
A 2016 Toyota Camry, driven by Nathan E. Langgle of Craigsville, was driving westbound on Richmond Avenue at a high rate of speed when he crossed the center line, striking a 2007 Honda Element. Langgle struck the Honda in the eastbound lane head on.
The driver of the Honda, 21-year-old Dean A. Smith of Harrisonburg, was airlifted to Virginia Medical Center with serious injuries. Langgle was pronounced dead at approximately 11:25 p.m.
Police said no additional injuries were reported and neither vehicle contained any passengers.
