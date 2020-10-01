Creative Works Farm corn maze features Dr. Seuss characters

While supplies last, winners will receive food certificates to Burger King or a certificate for an ice cream or cookie treat from Chick-fil-A. Other small prizes will also be available to choose from.

Visitors will once again have the chance to purchase pumpkins from Creative Works Farm this year. Prices range from $2 to $6. Because of COVID-19, there are fewer game options this fall, but snookball and corn hole are still available.

There is also a photo contest this year. Participants can post pictures of their trip through the maze to the Skeeter’s Maze Adventure Facebook page. Those who post pictures will be entered into a drawing for tickets to the 2020 Camp LIGHT Christmas Wonderland event.

Masks are required anytime you go indoors or when six feet of physical distance isn’t possible.

‘We recommend people bring masks in case you do need to go inside or in case you find yourself really close to others on the path,” Truxell said.

Families now have the option to pack a picnic lunch and eat at the new covered pavilion that’s near the maze. Truxell said all picnic tables are physically distanced from one another and wiped down after each use.