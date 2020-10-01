Creative Works Farm corn maze features Dr. Seuss characters

Skeeter’s Maze Adventure officially opened Saturday for its seventh season.
The six-acre corn maze is located at Creative Works Farm, the proud home of Camp LIGHT, a summer camp for individuals with special needs and at-risk youth.
“This is a great way to socially distance from other people, still get fresh air, get some exercise, see other people and be able to keep your distance,” said Kelly Truxell, the Camp LIGHT development director.
All proceeds from the $5 entry fee benefit Camp LIGHT, Truxell said. The $5 pays for snacks for a camper’s snacks the entire week they are at camp. Children two and under get in free.
This year’s maze is Dr. Seuss themed. Participants will have the chance to visit eight different stations throughout the maze and see Dr. Seuss characters, including the Cat in the Hat, the Grinch and the Lorax.
Guests will be given a sheet with Dr. Seuss’s character to find. Each station features a corny joke and has a letter that will spell out a secret code word when the maze is finished. On average, it takes around 30 minutes to complete the maze.
“Your goal is to find all of the stations, bring me back the secret code, and if you have the correct secret code, you’ll earn a prize of some sort,” Truxell said.
While supplies last, winners will receive food certificates to Burger King or a certificate for an ice cream or cookie treat from Chick-fil-A. Other small prizes will also be available to choose from.
Visitors will once again have the chance to purchase pumpkins from Creative Works Farm this year. Prices range from $2 to $6. Because of COVID-19, there are fewer game options this fall, but snookball and corn hole are still available.
There is also a photo contest this year. Participants can post pictures of their trip through the maze to the Skeeter’s Maze Adventure Facebook page. Those who post pictures will be entered into a drawing for tickets to the 2020 Camp LIGHT Christmas Wonderland event.
Masks are required anytime you go indoors or when six feet of physical distance isn’t possible.
‘We recommend people bring masks in case you do need to go inside or in case you find yourself really close to others on the path,” Truxell said.
Families now have the option to pack a picnic lunch and eat at the new covered pavilion that’s near the maze. Truxell said all picnic tables are physically distanced from one another and wiped down after each use.
“It’s a great place to come,” Truxell said. “Bring your lunch and eat with your family.”
Snacks and drinks will also be available for purchase from the general store.
Skeeter’s Maze Adventure is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. through Oct. 24.
Tickets for the maze can be purchased online at creativeworksfarm.org.
