5 arrested after search warrant executed at Nexus Services office

VERONA — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men on felony indictments Wednesday following the execution of search warrants at Nexus Services in Verona and other locations.

Michael Paul Donovan, 45, of Fishersville, Richard Edward Moore, 45, of Fishersville, and Timothy Wayne Shipe, 36, of Staunton, were all taken into custody without incident. All three men were charged with obtaining money by false pretense and conspiring to commit a felony. An Augusta County Grand jury indicted the three men.

Officers arrested two other men at Nexus Services for obstructing the execution of the search warrant. Timothy Wayne Donovan, 67, of Fishersville, and Santos Vicente Putul-Ax, 18, of Fishersville, were taken into custody and charged with obstruction of justice without force.

Sheriff Donald Smith said in a release for residents to expect police presence in the county throughout the day.

“Currently there is no threat to the community. Authorities will be on location in Fishersville and Verona throughout the day searching and collecting evidence,” said Sheriff Donald L. Smith.