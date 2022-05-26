 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
58-year-old man dies after being shot in Crimora

CRIMORA — A 58-year-old man died Thursday from a gunshot wound to his head, the Augusta County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

Sidney R. Woodard was shot in the head Tuesday on Haywood Drive in Crimora. Woodard was transported to Augusta Health in Fishersville with life threatening injuries by Grottoes Rescue Squad. After he died, his body was transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

A male gunman, whose name is not being released, was on scene Tuesday when deputies arrived. He was detained and brought to the Sheriff’s Office for questioning. No charges have been filed at this time.

“This was an isolated incident between family members, and there is no threat to the community,” Sheriff Donald Smith said.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Ryan Chandler at the Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.

