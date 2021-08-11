$71,000 in drugs, guns seized resulting in three arrests

Three local men, including two from Waynesboro, have been arrested and face multiple firearms and drug charges, according to a press release from the Virginia State Police.
David Travis Lowery, 30, of Waynesboro has been charged with possession with intent to distribute Schedule II methamphetamine and possession of greater than 100 grams of Schedule II methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Tyler Ruppel, 31, of Waynesboro was charged with possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II narcotic, possession of greater than 100 grams of Schedule II methamphetamine with intent to distribute and simultaneous possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule II drug.
Stephen Edward Lackey, 30, of Staunton was charged with possession of greater than 100 grams of Schedule II methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
All three are being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail in Charlottesville.
The narcotics seized by authorities during the investigation include approximately 1.5 lbs. of methamphetamine (estimated value of $66,800), 23 grams of psilocybin mushrooms (estimated value of $1,380), 100 grams of marijuana (estimated value of $2,000) and 3.5 grams of heroin (estimated value of $875).
The arrests stem from a multi-agency narcotics investigation that included the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force, Skyline Drug and Gang Task Force, Waynesboro Police Special Operations Unit, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.
The Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force (JADE) is a regional narcotics task force made up of officers from the Albemarle County Police Department, Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Virginia State Police.
The Skyline Drug and Gang Enforcement Task Force is made up of officers from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, City of Staunton Police Department and the Virginia State Police.
The investigation is ongoing.