Altavista man gets 12 years for sexual battery of a child
Altavista man gets 12 years for sexual battery of a child

An Altavista man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Thursday in Waynesboro Circuit Court following a guilty plea to three counts of aggravated sexual battery.

Leighton Hughes Justice, 47, entered a guilty plea to three charges. He was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Humes Franklin Jr., who also imposed an additional six years suspended upon 12 years of good behavior, and three years of supervised probation, said Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney David Ledbetter.

Justice must also register as a sex offender, Ledbetter said.

The case against Justice stems from an investigation revealing he had a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl that lasted four years. The sexual relationship, which took place in Waynesboro, came to light in 2019, Ledbetter said.

Justice was indicted July 8, 2019, by a Waynesboro grand jury on 10 felony counts of sodomy against a child and 10 charges involving sexual contact with a child between the ages of 13 and 17. In September 2019, a grand jury returned a new indictment, handing down 10 new counts of aggravated sexual battery.

The guilty plea resolved the case against Justice “without having the victim testify and be cross examined,” Ledbetter said.

