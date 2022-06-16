Arrest made in Augusta Coumty burglary and vehicle break-ins

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has a arrested a Charlottesville man in connection with multiple car break-ins and a burglary of a Stuarts Draft residence.

Shamar Anthony Singleton, 21, of Charlottesville, has been charged with four counts of entering a vehicle to commit a crime, two counts of grand larceny and two counts of petty larceny for the vehicle thefts.

Singleton was also charged in connection with the burglary with breaking and entering, credit card theft and petty larceny. He is being held in the Albermarle/Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond.

