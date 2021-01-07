Augusta County deputies arrest Strasburg man after high-speed chase

A Strasburg man was arrested on Wednesday following a vehicle pursuit with an Augusta County Sheriff’s Office deputy, according to a release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

Rico Valentio Womack, 33, is charged with driving under the influence, his second DUI offense within 10 years, felony eluding and a felony of driving on a DUI-revoked license. He was also issued three traffic citations for expired inspection, altered tags and no insurance, the release said.

A deputy was traveling southbound on Interstate 81 at 6:48 p.m. Wednesday when he observed Womack’s vehicle approach the side of his patrol vehicle and merge in front of him, narrowly missing the front bumper of the patrol vehicle.

Womack had the emergency flashers on and was traveling at speeds of 90-95 miles per hour, according to the release. The deputy followed Womack and, while doing so, noticed he was swerving in the travel lane and passing cars in both lanes.

The deputy activated his emergency equipment to try and stop Womack, and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit covered many county roads and lasted about 15 minutes, the release said.

The pursuit ended when Womack’s vehicle swerved and made contact with the deputy’s push bumper, causing the Womack to lose control of his vehicle.

Womack was arrested without further incident and no injuries were reported, the release said. Womack is being held without bond in Middle River Regional Jail.

