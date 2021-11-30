Augusta County deputies searching for man accused of attacking woman

FISHERSVILLE — Augusta County sheriff's deputies are searching for a man accused of attacking a woman last week, officials announced Tuesday night.

Deputies responded to call on Nov. 24 to the 1300 block of Barrenridge Road in Waynesboro after a report of a potential abduction and sexual assault, said a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.

A woman was allegedly attacked from behind by an unknown male who groped her during the assault, the release said.

The woman was able to use pepper spray on her assailant to escape, the release said. The female was later treated for injuries at a local hospital.

The suspect is described as a white male, possibly Hispanic, with short dark hair, wearing a red flannel shirt, blue jeans and boots.

Anyone who knows anything about this incident, contact Investigator Ryan Chandler at the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.

