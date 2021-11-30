 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Augusta County deputies searching for man accused of attacking woman
0 comments
top story

Augusta County deputies searching for man accused of attacking woman

{{featured_button_text}}

FISHERSVILLE — Augusta County sheriff's deputies are searching for a man accused of attacking a woman last week, officials announced Tuesday night.

Deputies responded to call on Nov. 24 to the 1300 block of Barrenridge Road in Waynesboro after a report of a potential abduction and sexual assault, said a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A woman was allegedly attacked from behind by an unknown male who groped her during the assault, the release said.

The woman was able to use pepper spray on her assailant to escape, the release said. The female was later treated for injuries at a local hospital.

The suspect is described as a white male, possibly Hispanic, with short dark hair, wearing a red flannel shirt, blue jeans and boots.

Anyone who knows anything about this incident, contact Investigator Ryan Chandler at the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.

0 comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert