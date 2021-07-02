Augusta County deputy ‘acted appropriately’ in deadly shooting involving Grottoes man

An Augusta County sheriff’s deputy "acted appropriately" when he shot and killed a man wielding a knife May 14 in Grottoes, according to Commonwealth's Attorney Tim Martin.
According to a report by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the deputy’s actions "were entirely appropriate” because he was “in fear for his life,” Martin said in a press release.
An Augusta deputy went to Blue Fish Lane in Grottoes around 1 p.m. on May 14 after the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call for someone breaking into a residence.
The suspect, Jeffrey J. Bruce, 48, of Grottoes, was shot and died at the scene after charging toward the deputy while wielding a knife.
In the 24 hours before Bruce’s death, he had been “quite vocal” about not returning to jail, Martin said in the release. Bruce had spent 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges related to sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl.
The deputy dispatched to a scene of a burglary at 35 Blue Fish Lane on May 14 was informed the suspect lived with his mother in a trailer across the shared driveway. When the deputy questioned Bruce’s mother, Barbara, he was informed Bruce “had no intention of going peacefully.”
Bruce’s mother also said her son had knives and had been using methamphetamine.
The deputy then saw Bruce’s sister outside, who confirmed her brother had been the person who broke into and damaged the neighbor’s home and he had “expressed a desire to die at the hands of a police officer,” Martin said.
After a second deputy arrived, Bruce was seen near a tree line by the trailer. The deputies ordered him to stop, but he did not comply, the release said. The deputies followed Bruce into the woods but lost sight of him.
When they finally found him, Bruce was lying in tall grass with his hands concealed, Martin said. The deputies drew their weapons and ordered Bruce to stay down. Instead, Bruce stood up, holding a 9-inch hunting knife like “an icepick above his head.”
He then “screamed” and charged the deputies, who backed away while commanding him to stop, the release said. Bruce continued to advance before one of the deputies shot him four times in the torso, Martin said.
The deputy who shot Bruce wrote in a report, “I was in fear for my life the most scared I have ever been in 16 years of doing this line of work.”
A person can use deadly force in self-defense when reasonably feeling as if they are in imminent danger of serious harm or death, Martin said.
“The relevant facts of the matter are not in legitimate dispute,” Martin said, adding that the deputy’s fear was “entirely reasonable, as a man with a deadly weapon raised above his head was running toward him and screaming."