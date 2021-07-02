Augusta County deputy ‘acted appropriately’ in deadly shooting involving Grottoes man

The deputy then saw Bruce’s sister outside, who confirmed her brother had been the person who broke into and damaged the neighbor’s home and he had “expressed a desire to die at the hands of a police officer,” Martin said.

After a second deputy arrived, Bruce was seen near a tree line by the trailer. The deputies ordered him to stop, but he did not comply, the release said. The deputies followed Bruce into the woods but lost sight of him.

When they finally found him, Bruce was lying in tall grass with his hands concealed, Martin said. The deputies drew their weapons and ordered Bruce to stay down. Instead, Bruce stood up, holding a 9-inch hunting knife like “an icepick above his head.”

He then “screamed” and charged the deputies, who backed away while commanding him to stop, the release said. Bruce continued to advance before one of the deputies shot him four times in the torso, Martin said.

The deputy who shot Bruce wrote in a report, “I was in fear for my life the most scared I have ever been in 16 years of doing this line of work.”

A person can use deadly force in self-defense when reasonably feeling as if they are in imminent danger of serious harm or death, Martin said.

“The relevant facts of the matter are not in legitimate dispute,” Martin said, adding that the deputy’s fear was “entirely reasonable, as a man with a deadly weapon raised above his head was running toward him and screaming."

