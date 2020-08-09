You are the owner of this article.
Augusta County General District Court closed Monday because of flooding
STAUNTON — The Augusta County General District Court building will be closed Monday because of heavy rainfall and flooding in downtown Staunton.

All cases in general district and juvenile and domestic relations court slated for Monday will be rescheduled. The building is tentatively scheduled to reopen on Tuesday.

Augusta County Circuit Court will operate as normal.

