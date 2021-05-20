Augusta County Sheriff’s deputy shoots Waynesboro man

STUARTS DRAFT — An Augusta County Sheriff’s deputy shot a Waynesboro man early Thursday, according to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.
An Augusta County Deputy responded to the 100 block of Farmside Street near Stuarts Draft at 12:41 a.m. for a report of a domestic situation and the larceny of a dog. A disturbance was in progress between the suspect and a female.
The deputy encountered Deonte Laron Harris, 31, in a 2007 silver Dodge. As the deputy approached Harris’s vehicle and attempted to make contact, Harris fled the scene, the release said. The deputy followed Harris’ vehicle in a low-speed pursuit through several neighborhoods. Harris turned off his headlights and drove throughout the area before returning to the original scene of the disturbance.
Harris remained in the vehicle, and the deputy observed him place a gun in his mouth. He then removed the weapon from his mouth and displayed a second firearm as the deputy approached him.
The deputy engaged Harris with his duty pistol, the release said. Harris was transported from the scene to Augusta Health and airlifted to UVA Medical.
Harris is charged with a felony count of eluding, grand larceny of a dog, operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license, and capias for violating bond.
The dog that Harris is alleged to have stolen was recovered from Harris’s vehicle unharmed and returned to the owner.
At the request of Sheriff Donald Smith, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office is investigating the incident.
Any additional information about the incident will be released by State Police, Smith said.
