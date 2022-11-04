Augusta County Sheriff’s Office probes construction theft

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of tools from a construction site in the 1800 block of Parkersburg Turnpike in Augusta County,
Between Oct. 28 and Monday, the Sheriff’s Office said someone entered two trailers at the location and stole thousands of dollars of tools.
Any person with information about the case is asked to contact Lt. Cason with the Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.
