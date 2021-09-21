Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says missing 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell is dead

VERONA — While the search for her body continues, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Tuesday evening missing three-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell is dead.

The toddler was placed in the care of Candi Royer in October 2020 shortly before her mother, Amanda Arey, 38, of Staunton, was incarcerated in Middle River Regional Jail in Verona. Sheriff Donald L. Smith announced on Sept. 13 that Khaleesi had not been sighted since February, and Royer, 41, was believed to have run off with her boyfriend Travis Brown, 29, who was wanted in five localities.

Royer and Brown were arrested last week in Pennsylvania on Sept. 12 in South Greensburg. On Sept. 20, the sheriff’s office conducted a search of Royer’s home at 249 Cattle Scales Road alongside the Virginia State Police and the FBI, according to a statement from the county.

“Investigators from the Sheriff’s Office and the VSP have interviewed both suspects over the past week. The investigation has revealed Khaleesi Cuthriell died while in the care of Brown and Royer at 249 Cattle Scales Road,” Smith said in a statement.