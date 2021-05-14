Augusta County Sheriff's deputy kills man breaking into residence near Grottoes

An Augusta County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in an officer-involved shooting Friday afternoon, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to the area of Blue Fish Lane in Grottoes around 1 p.m. after the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call for someone breaking into a residence.

When the deputies arrived on scene, they encountered an adult male who ran away from the trailer and into the woods behind the residence. The deputies followed him on foot. At the woodline, the man turned around and, wielding a 9-inch folding knife, charged towards a deputy.

The deputy discharged his firearm striking the man, Jeffrey J. Bruce, 48, of Grottoes.

EMS responded to the scene. Despite their efforts, the male subject died at the scene.

“I can confirm that we have had an officer-involved shooting,” said Sheriff Donald Smith in the statement. “I have turned the scene and the investigation over to the Virginia State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Appomattox Di- vision.”

At the request of Smith, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office is investigating the officer-involved shooting involving a deputy.

