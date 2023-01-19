 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Augusta Sheriff arrests Danville fugitive in Stuarts Draft

  • Updated
  • 0

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office took a Danville fugitive into custody Thursday afternoon in Stuarts Draft after being tipped off of his presence by Danville authorities.

The arrest of Marques Raeqwon Abbott, 22, happened about 3:30 p.m. at the Montague Terrace Apartment Complex.

Danville police want Abbott for malicious assault, three counts of attempted malicious wounding, four counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting a gun in a public place causing injury.

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said Abbott was taken into custody without incident after Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant.

Smith said he asked the Augusta County Schools to hold buses in the Stuarts Draft area Thursday afternoon while the search warrant was executed.

People are also reading…

“I requested the children be kept at the school while we executed the search warrant for their safety due to the nature of the arrest warrants,” Smith said in a press release.

The sheriff said there was never a threat to the schools or buses.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Missouri House of Representatives introduces dress code for women

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert