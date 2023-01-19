Augusta Sheriff arrests Danville fugitive in Stuarts Draft

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office took a Danville fugitive into custody Thursday afternoon in Stuarts Draft after being tipped off of his presence by Danville authorities.

The arrest of Marques Raeqwon Abbott, 22, happened about 3:30 p.m. at the Montague Terrace Apartment Complex.

Danville police want Abbott for malicious assault, three counts of attempted malicious wounding, four counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting a gun in a public place causing injury.

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said Abbott was taken into custody without incident after Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant.

Smith said he asked the Augusta County Schools to hold buses in the Stuarts Draft area Thursday afternoon while the search warrant was executed.

“I requested the children be kept at the school while we executed the search warrant for their safety due to the nature of the arrest warrants,” Smith said in a press release.

The sheriff said there was never a threat to the schools or buses.