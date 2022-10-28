Augusta Sheriff investigating overnight shooting

The Augusta County Sheriff is investigating an overnight shooting in which a 28-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his left arm.

The shooting victim was found in the emergency department of Augusta Health early Friday where he was being treated.

Deputies were told the shooting happened on Old Goose Creek Road in the Staunton area of Augusta County. Deputies canvassed the area and were unable to find any evidence of a shooting.

Any person with information about the shooting is asked to call Investigator Matt Vincent with the Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said the shooting appears to be isolated and said there is no threat to the area’s safety.