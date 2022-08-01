Augusta Sheriff probes car break-ins

The Augusta County Sheriff needs the public’s help in investigating a series of car break-ins last week in the Augusta Farms area of the county.

The Sheriff’s Office said there were reports this past Thursday and Friday of numerous vehicles being rummaged through and items stolen.

Any person with information about these incidents is asked to contact Investigator C.F. Marshall of the Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.