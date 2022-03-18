Augusta Sheriff seeks man who fled pursuit on foot

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office was looking for a man Friday who fled on foot after eluding a police vehicle pursuit in Augusta County on Thursday night.

The Sheriff’s Office sought a white male who was wearing a white t-shirt and dark colored pants when last seen in the area of Victory Worship Center just after midnight Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop the man just after 7 Thursday night. He was driving a black 2008 Mazda 3. Deputies said the Mazda turned into Lee Jackson Highway towards the city of Staunton from Frontier Drive. When a deputy attempted to follow the Mazda, the vehicle did a U-turn and headed south into Augusta County.

As the deputy turned on a blue light, the driver of the Mazda took off at a fast speed, passing other cars in the turning lane. The pursuit ended in the 600 block of Lee Jackson Highway after the Mazda almost struck another car head-on.

The Mazda was found wrecked several miles away at the intersection of Lee Jackson Highway and Cochran’s Mill Road. When a deputy encountered the vehicle, the driver fled on foot. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Virginia State Police and Staunton Police in the search for the driver.

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said deputies searched throughout the night and at several locations Friday. “It is believed that the suspect is no longer in the area,” Smith said.

Any person with information about the incident should call the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

