Bond was denied Monday for the mother of a Fishburne Military School student she is accused of abducting from the school on Feb. 10.

Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Judge Correy Smith denied bond for Stephanie Gibson Snead, 42, of Orange County. She is accused of felony abduction and contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection with the case.

The Fishburne Military School student was reported missing by the school to Waynesboro police on the morning of Feb. 10. After officers investigated, the student was found in Orange County with Snead. During Monday’s bond hearing, it was revealed Snead no longer has visitation rights with her son.

Assistant Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney Eddy Garza said evidence showed the student had been introduced to people using drugs and had used marijuana after going to Orange County.

Public Defender Eric Anderson told Smith that he was confident that Snead could be released on a secured bond with certain conditions and GPS tracking.

Smith listened but said that based on the allegations against Snead, he was not confident in allowing a bond for her. Snead is being held in Middle River Regional Jail in Verona.