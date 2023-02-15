Criminal charges have been dropped against the parents of a 7-year-old girl who died when a family Rottweiler dog mauled her to death in Waynesboro a year ago.

The charge of felony child endangerment was dismissed against both Brooks Anthony Floyd and Alicia Rene Floyd last week, said Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney David Ledbetter.

Ledbetter said additional evidence uncovered after a grand jury indicted the couple contributed to his decision to ask for a dismissal.

He also said the two parents are punished every day by the loss of their daughter. The Floyds have a Waynesboro address but live outside the city.

Two weeks ago, the grandparents of the 7-year pleaded guilty in Waynesboro Circuit Court to manslaughter and felony child endangerment in connection with the case.

Grandmother Penny Lee Bashlor, 64, and the step-grandfather, Stephen Christoper Kachmar, 61, were each sentenced to five years in prison after their guilty pleas.

The fatal attack happened in January 2022 in the 200 block of Parker Heights Road, where Bachelor and Kachmar resided. The 7-year-old was taken to Augusta Health after the attack by the Rottweiler but did not survive.

Ledbetter said had the case against the grandparents gone to trial, testimony from a trainer would have said the dog was “a ticking time bomb” and should be euthanized. The trainer had worked with the dog.

The Rottweiler was impounded after the fatal attack and was later euthanized.