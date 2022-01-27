Chesapeake man gets 10 years for accident that killed Waynesboro woman

A Chesapeake man received a 10-year prison sentence Thursday after pleading guilty to charges arising from an accident last April that killed Waynesboro civic icon Anne Seaton.

Sean Brandon Webster, 23, entered a plea to charges of aggravated felony manslaughter and DUI in Waynesboro Circuit Court. In addition to the 10 years he must serve in prison, Webster must be on supervised probation for five years, and unsupervised probation for another five years.

He will receive credit for the nine months he has spent in Middle River Regional Jail since his arrest.

“Guilty, your honor,” Webster answered when asked about his plea by Circuit Judge Christopher Russell. Webster said little else other than yes or no during the more than hour-long hearing.

Russell, watched a video of the collision at Lew Dewitt Boulevard and U.S. 250 obtained from the nearby Taco Bell. He called the accident “shocking to the conscience.” In accepting the plea agreement the judge said the imposed sentence was appropriate for the “tragic loss of life and the defendant’s choice.”

Webster was the driver on April 23, 2021, of a 2020 Ford Ranger truck that hit a vehicle driven by Seaton, 49, of Waynesboro. The accident happened at the intersection of Lew Dewitt Boulevard and U.S. 250. The truck belonged to Webster’s employer, Gilmarc LLC.

Seaton, a beloved figure in both Waynesboro and Augusta County, served as vice chairwoman of the Augusta County Republican Committee. Hundreds attended her funeral. She was the wife of Dr. Scott Seaton, a Waynesboro physician and the Wayne District supervisor on the Augusta County Board of Supervisors.

In a statement prepared by Scott Seaton, he said Webster admitted his guilt, but said “he did not get enough years to serve for his crime. Our legislators need to increase the penalties for this preventable crime and change the laws that will discourage restaurants and bars from serving underage and intoxicated patrons.”

Evidence presented at Thursday’s plea and sentencing showed that Webster drank heavily in the hours leading up to the fatal accident. Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney David Ledbetter said Webster made two separate trips to E and J’s Deli Pub near the accident scene earlier on the night of April 23. He consumed at least two beers and three shots of tequila during the visits to E and J’s, according to Ledbetter.

A blood sample taken only a few hours after the accident showed a blood-alcohol level of .185, more than twice the legal limit, according to Ledbetter.

A short time after Webster left the bar, a Domino’s Pizza delivery man observed the Ford Ranger traveling “erratically” and headed west on U.S. 250. Ledbetter said the Ford Ranger hit a car and a fire hydrant after crossing the Augusta County line. The damaged car was a 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe.

Webster left the accident scene after initially stopping, and headed east on 250 toward Waynesboro in the Ford Ranger without the headlights on. A felony hit and run charge against Webster in Augusta County is set for a Feb. 24 hearing.

Ledbetter said Webster was traveling 58 miles per hour, 23 miles over the speed limit. A witness said the Ford Ranger had a flat tire. Seaton had a green light as she traveled on Lew Dewitt in a Honda Insight and prepared to cross 250 to her Pelham home.

The Ford Ranger struck the Honda in a T-bone collision, propelling the Honda to just in front of the CVS Pharmacy at the intersection. Seaton died from the bluet force trauma caused by the accident.

Ledbetter said Webster was found asleep and snoring inside the Ford Ranger.

Dr. Seaton was present with one of the couple’s four children in the courtroom on Thursday.

His statement further said “today closes a chapter filled with horrendous pain that no spouse, child, friend, or community needs to experience.”

He said his wife died before seeing the birth of her first grandchild, and was denied seeing her oldest son receive a master’s degree and her second son graduate from college.

The Seatons were married for 30 years, and Scott Seaton said his wife “inspired me daily and jointly we served our community in many ways. With her loud infectious laugh, she inspired others to look forward to tomorrow.”

But he also offered an olive branch of possible forgiveness for Webster, a high school dropout.

“I pray that forgiveness will enter my heart and my family’s heart for Sean Webster,” his statement read.

He said while Webster needs to serve his sentence he prays for him “to receive Jesus Christ as his savior, and that when he leaves prison, he will learn from his sin and will become a faithful and productive member of a community.”

Dr. Seaton said Webster’s struggle with alcohol should serve as a cautionary tale for those who are addicted to “secure a designated driver, and to not drive after drinking.” He said those who serve alcohol should “stop serving alcohol to intoxicated or underage individuals.”