The Stuarts Draft man convicted of murdering a Waynesboro woman in a city motel was found dead in his jail cell Wednesday.
Shawn Preston Jones, 43, was an inmate at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail’s Amherst County Adult Detention Center while awaiting a transfer to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
BRRJ administrator Tim Trent said Monday that an officer found Jones in his cell unresponsive around 12:30 p.m. Jail staff used CPR and a defibrillator until rescue workers arrived.
Jones was pronounced dead about an hour later from an apparent suicide. Trent said video surveillance showed Jones was alone in his cell at the time of the incident.
The body was taken to the Roanoke Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy where an official cause of death will be determined.
Jones pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in March for the April 2019 death of Deborah Jean Allen. Allen was found dead at the Royal Inn motel in Waynesboro from blunt-force trauma.
On the same morning Allen’s body was found, Jones had been taken to the University of Virginia Hospital in Charlottesville following a single-car crash on South Delphine Avenue in Waynesboro. He had taken the victim’s car and struck a tree. At the hospital, Jones’ blood-alcohol level was .151.
Jones accepted a plea deal of 40 years with 12 years and 5 months suspended, leaving an active sentence of more than 27 years. In addition to his sentence in Waynesboro, Jones had almost 20 years of time to serve in Amherst.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.