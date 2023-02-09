The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Craigsville man with filing a false police report for saying he was robbed at gunpoint by three masked men a week ago.

Sammie Lee Mason, 38, of Craigsville, has been charged with knowingly giving a false report on the commission of a crime to a law enforcement official. Mason has been arrested and released.

On Feb. 2, the Sheriff’s Office released a report of an armed robbery that had allegedly happened at the intersection of Old Greenville Road and Route 262. The report was that three armed and masked men had robbed a man by approaching his vehicle and demanding money.

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said, “the seriousness of the allegations in this case caught the attention of the entire local law enforcement community.”

Smith said Sheriff’s investigators and the Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney began to notice discrepancies in the version of events coming from the reporting party,

After much time and effort, it became clear no robbery had happened, Smith said.

When confronted with the evidence by a Sheriff’s staff member and the Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office, Mason stuck to his story,

Ultimately, Smith said, he admitted the robbery did not happen.

Smith said many in Augusta County were fearful of a similar robbery.

“It is extremely unfortunate that this false information affected our community in a negative way and frightened so many of our citizens,” he said. “There is no current threat to our community.”