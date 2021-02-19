Elderly Waynesboro man arrested on forcible sodomy charge

A Waynesboro man was arrested on Wednesday after a juvenile alleged the man invited them to his motel room under a false pretense, according to a press release from the Waynesboro Police Department.

Jeffrey Mack Wexler, 73, is charged with forcible sodomy and abduction with intent to defile.

According to the juvenile victim, Wexler committed the alleged crimes after they arrived at his motel room, police said.

Wexler is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail with no bond.

