The mother of a Fishburne Military School student was charged with the student’s kidnapping from the school a week ago.

Stephanie Gibson Snead, 42, of Gordonsville, was being held in Middle River Regional Jail on Friday on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and felony abduction. A bond hearing in Waynesboro Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court has not been set.

The Waynesboro Police Department was called to the military school on the morning of Feb. 10, according to Sgt. Jamie Dunn. Dunn said police were notified of a missing male student.

Dunn said officers investigated the disappearance and determined Snead “was in possession of the juvenile.” He said Snead was arrested in Orange County. The missing student was found to be safe, according to Dunn.

If convicted of the charges, Snead could face a maximum penalty of 1 to 10 years on the abduction charge. The contributing to the delinquency of a minor charge is a Class 1 misdemeanor that carries a maximum penalty of up to a year in prison or a $2,500 fine or both.

According to court records, Snead has had previous arrests in Albemarle County dating back several years on various traffic offenses. She also has a conviction for petty larceny in 2017 in Albemarle County that resulted in a suspended sentence of a year.