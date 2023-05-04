A Fishersville man has been charged with sexual assault offenses regarding a juvenile.

Christopher J. Hoover, 44, was arrested by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office on April 26 after the department investigated allegations against him. The investigation started on April 17. Several interviews were conducted.

Hoover has been charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a child, one count of carnal knowledge and one count of solicitation of a minor.

Hoover is being held in Middle River Reginal Jail without bond. The investigation by the Sheriff’s Office is active and ongoing.