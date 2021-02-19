Fishersville man killed in Powhatan County crash Wednesday night

POWHATAN CO. — A Fishersville man was killed in Powhatan County on Wednesday night after he was struck by a vehicle, according to a release from the Virginia State Police.
A preliminary investigation revealed that Evan M. Howard Berry, 28, was traveling west on Route 60 (Anderson Highway) in a 2018 Nissan Altima when it ran off the left side of the road and struck the guardrail, the release said.
Berry exited the vehicle and stepped into the left travel lane where he was struck by a 2013 Ford Edge. He died at the scene.
The driver of the Edge, a 44-year-old female, remained on scene, the release said. She was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.
The investigation remains ongoing.
