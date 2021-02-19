 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fishersville man killed in Powhatan County crash Wednesday night
0 comments
top story

Fishersville man killed in Powhatan County crash Wednesday night

{{featured_button_text}}

POWHATAN CO. — A Fishersville man was killed in Powhatan County on Wednesday night after he was struck by a vehicle, according to a release from the Virginia State Police.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Evan M. Howard Berry, 28, was traveling west on Route 60 (Anderson Highway) in a 2018 Nissan Altima when it ran off the left side of the road and struck the guardrail, the release said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Berry exited the vehicle and stepped into the left travel lane where he was struck by a 2013 Ford Edge. He died at the scene.

The driver of the Edge, a 44-year-old female, remained on scene, the release said. She was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian. 

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Texans line up for water as weather woes persist

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert