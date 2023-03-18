A former DuPont Community Credit Union employee pleaded guilty Friday in Waynesboro Circuit Court to four counts of embezzlement.

Zachary Bandy of Waynesboro received a suspended five-year prison sentence, and must serve five years of probation, said Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney David Ledbetter. In addition, Bandy must report to a probation officer during three years of his probation.

According to Ledbetter, Bandy, who worked in information technology for DuPont Community Credit Union, diverted $22,075 of the credit union funds to his bank account between July 2019 and June 2022.

“He was not diverting the money out of depositor accounts,” Ledbetter said. Instead, he said Bandy engaged in malicious code writing that allowed funds to be diverted monthly in small increments of $3 and $5 to his account.

Ledbetter said the diverted funds were discovered during a financial audit of the credit union. As a result, Bandy was arrested on embezzlement charges in January.

As a convicted felon, Bandy will lose his voting privileges and the right to serve on a jury, according to Ledbetter.