A former Middle River Regional Jail officer accused of selling tobacco products to inmates pleaded guilty Tuesday to bribery in Augusta County Circuit Court.
Micah Prather, 29, who was charged with one felony count of bribery of a public servant, will be sentenced Sept. 25 at 9:30 a.m. He faces anywhere from two to 10 years of imprisonment and could be fined up to $100,000.
Officials said on Nov. 18, 2019, the MRRJ Office of Professional Review staff initiated an investigation on suspicions that a jail employee was introducing the contraband for inmates.
Prather, 29, was later identified as the officer responsible for distributing cigarettes to an inmate for money on at least one occasion.
As a result of the investigation, Prather resigned from Middle River Regional Jail in December.
On Jan. 27, Prather was direct indicted on one felony count of bribery of a public servant and one misdemeanor count of delivery of articles to prisoners.
The misdemeanor charge against him was dismissed before Tuesday’s court hearing.
