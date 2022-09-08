Gio’s Treasures closes after owner makes no contest court plea

The owner of a well-known Waynesboro business has closed its Main Street location after he and his two brothers pleaded no contest Wednesday to a charge of assault and battery.

Jose Giovanni Castro-Hernandez, 40, offered the plea in Waynesboro Circuit Court. Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney David Ledbetter said the conviction against Castro-Hernandez and his two brothers, Jose Wilfredo Castro-Hernandez, 37, and Jose Dani Castro-Hernandez, 32, will be deferred for two years. If good behavior and restitution are made, the charge will be dismissed.

The case against the three brothers stemmed from a June 2021 incident at Gio’s Treasures on Main Street. The three brothers followed a visitor from Gio’s Treasures into the parking lot thinking he had shoplifted. Ledbetter said witnesses said the three brothers struck the alleged shoplifter and put him on the ground. The brothers contested who started the scuffle.

Ledbetter said as part of the plea, Jose Giovanni Castro-Hernandez is closing his Gio’s Treasures business on Main Street in Waynesboro. Castro-Hernandez’s attorney, John Hill, said the business has already been closed.

During a lengthy hearing Wednesday, Ledbetter said it was revealed there had been more than 300 calls to police for service at the business during the past three and a half years. Ledbetter said the calls ranged from shoplifting to disorderly conduct to stolen property.

The prosecutor stressed it was Castro-Hernandez’s idea to close the business, and said the offer was made during negotiations for Wednesday’s plea agreement. The plea agreement was sought by the three brothers to allow them to avoid a trial for a more serious felony charge.

Ledbetter said Castro-Hernandez will be allowed to liquidate the business inventory and pay the hospital bills for the victim. The medical bills of the victim will be paid to Augusta Health through payments the brothers make to the Waynesboro Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, according to Ledbetter.