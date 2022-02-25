Judge to wait on manslaughter ruling in Waynesboro accident

Police testified at a Waynesboro District Court hearing Thursday that a man charged with vehicular manslaughter and DUI was well above the legal limit of intoxication when driving the car that killed a Waynesboro woman last October.

But a judge withheld a final ruling on whether to certify the manslaughter charge to a Waynesboro grand jury, citing questions about whether the man’s intoxication could be directly linked to the fatal accident.

Christina Royston, 38, of Waynesboro, suffered severe head trauma Oct. 4 when she was hit while standing in the road on East Main Street. Royston was talking to a man whose motorcycle had collided with her 2018 Dodge van. As the two argued, a 1998 Honda headed toward Waynesboro on Main Street struck Royston. She later died after being taken to the hospital.

The driver, 53-year-old Fredrick Palka of Waynesboro, had left his job at Crozet Pizza and was headed toward Waynesboro on Main on the night of Oct. 4. Waynesboro police said during Thursday’s hearing that Palka reportedly had a beer at his work, and downed four shots of alcohol before driving to Waynesboro. A blood-alcohol analysis showed Palka at 0.199, more than twice the legal limit for intoxication.

But motorists traveling both east and west on Main Street on the night of Oct. 4 testified about the disagreement between Royston and Daniel Summers, the motorcycle rider whose bike had collided with Royston’s van before the fatal wreck. Summers said he hit the rear bumper of the Dodge van and flew off the motorcycle.

Summers said he did not see Palka’s vehicle approaching while he was talking to Royston.

Bradley Greene, a driver who was traveling toward Afton Mountain, saw Summers and Royston arguing. He also witnessed the fatal accident. Greene described the two people arguing as “emotional and moving around.”

And while he could not say exactly how long Royston and Summers were in the road, he did testify that “they didn’t need to be in the roadway at all. They were in a dangerous place.” Greene said he did not think Royston and Summers were ever in a safe place.

Judge William Cleaveland said he could not be sure the fatal accident would not have happened if Palka had not been intoxicated.

But the judge agreed to receive briefs and case law from both Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney David Ledbetter and Palka’s attorneys before ruling on the manslaughter charge.

The judge’s ruling could come by the middle of next week.