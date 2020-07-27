A Lyndhurst man died after a multi-vehicle crash in Augusta County on Thursday.
Virginia State Police said that at 4:05 p.m. the accident occurred at the intersection of Route 340 and Route 631 (Ladd Road).
A 2009 GMC Canyon pickup truck was making a left turn from Route 340 onto Ladd Road when it pulled into the path of a dump truck traveling north on Route 340, police said. The dump truck was unable to avoid striking the pickup.
The driver of the GMC, 89-year-old Davis Angus of Lyndhurst, was transported to University of Virginia where he later died from his injuries. Angus was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the dump truck, 56-year-old Charles Morse of Arrington, was uninjured. He also was wearing a seatbelt.
State police said Monday that the crash remains under investigation.
