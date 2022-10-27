Man arrested for Shenandoah Village Drive armed robbery

Waynesboro police said a man has been arrested and charged in connection with an armed robbery that happened on Shenandoah Village Drive earlier this month.

Arrested on Monday was Joshua Rollings Hodgson, 33, with no fixed address. He was charged with six offenses. Hodgson was charged with robbery and brandishing a firearm in such a manner so as to induce fear. He also was charged with two counts obtaining or withholding a credit card number without the cardholder’s consent and stealing a purse and content worth less than $1,000 Hodgson was also charged with climbing into or upon a motor vehicle with intent to commit a crime, malicious mischief or injury.

Police said the incident happened on Oct. 13 just before 3 a.m. Police were called to 1000 block of Shenandoah Village Drive. The 25-year-old victim said the robber had taken a cell phone, a wallet that contained cash and multiple bank cards.

On Monday, Hodgson was identified by police as the robbery suspect because of his involvement in an unrelated case.

Hodgson was being held Thursday without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.