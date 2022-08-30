Man arrested for Willy’s Ice Cream theft

A man with no fixed address has been arrested and charged with the Aug. 10 break-in and theft from Willy’s Ice Cream on West Main Street.

Jerry Marcus Kesterson, II, has been charged with petty larceny, intentionally destroying or damaging a window valued at less than $1,000 and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit larceny, assault and battery or a felony. He was being held without bond in Middle River Regional Jail in Verona Tuesday.

The Waynesboro Police Department said it responded to a call at Willy’s Ice Cream in the 2800 block of West Main on Aug. 10. During the police investigation officers learned that someone entered the business in the early morning hours and took an undisclosed amount of cash.