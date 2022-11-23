Man charged with reckless driving after hitting bank building

A Michigan resident has been charged with reckless driving after a Monday night accident damaged the front of Truist Bank on 1100 West Broad Street in Waynesboro.

Charged was Jason Lee Anderson, 51, of Michigan, said Sgt. Jamie Dunn of the Waynesboro Police Department. Dunn said Waynesboro police were called to the accident scene about 9 p.m. They found that a Dodge Ram pickup truck had damaged the front of the bank building.

Dunn did not have a report on the injuries Anderson suffered but said a medical issue may have caused the accident.

There was no estimate of the damage to the Dodge Ram truck. Contractors were seen working at Truist Bank on Tuesday morning, attending to the damaged front of the building.