 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Man charged with reckless driving after hitting bank building

  • Updated
  • 0

A Michigan resident has been charged with reckless driving after a Monday night accident damaged the front of Truist Bank on 1100 West Broad Street in Waynesboro.

Charged was Jason Lee Anderson, 51, of Michigan, said Sgt. Jamie Dunn of the Waynesboro Police Department. Dunn said Waynesboro police were called to the accident scene about 9 p.m. They found that a Dodge Ram pickup truck had damaged the front of the bank building.

Dunn did not have a report on the injuries Anderson suffered but said a medical issue may have caused the accident.

There was no estimate of the damage to the Dodge Ram truck. Contractors were seen working at Truist Bank on Tuesday morning, attending to the damaged front of the building.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Remember this mysterious moon 'cube?' China's Moon Rover might have figured out what it is

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert