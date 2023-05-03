An Albemarle County man will serve two years in prison for firing shots in a crowd outside a Waynesboro restaurant last summer.

Hampton Lamar Smith, 38, was sentenced on Wednesday in Waynesboro Circuit Court to two years active in prison, with three years suspended for possessing a firearm by a convicted felon plea. Smith received concurrent 12-month sentences for brandishing a gun and reckless firearm handling. He will also serve three years of supervised probation.

When Smith pleaded, he offered an Alford plea, which does not admit guilt but stipulates that there is sufficient evidence to convict.

Smith’s plea was to firing shots in August outside Bottles, a Waynesboro restaurant, and bar on Osage Lane. He went to the restaurant because his ex-girlfriend and the father of her child were there, according to Assistant Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney Elysse Stolpe.

Stolpe said multiple witnesses identified Smith as the person who used a handgun to fire shots into the air and the ground on a crowded deck outside the restaurant. However, Stolpe said following the sentencing that Smith denied firing the shots, and left Bottles, and returned after changing clothes.

During the sentencing, the prosecutor told Judge Paul Dryer that Smith used the handgun to “intimidate people” and said he has consistently refused to take responsibility for his actions. She said his crimes were not random and said his behavior “was serious and a significant issue” for the Waynesboro community. Stolpe also referenced charges Smith faces in Staunton regarding his ex-girlfriend, including assault and battery and entering a house armed with intent to commit larceny.

Smith’s attorney, Cyndra Van Clief, presented testimony from his mother, who testified he behaved well until age 16 when he lost his father. Van Clief also said no one was injured during the incident at Bottles and said Smith should not receive more than two years in prison.

Dryer said Smith, as a convicted felon for crimes in Albemarle County, was not allowed to have a weapon. And in pronouncing the sentence, the judge said he had concerns about what happened at Bottles.