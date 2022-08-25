Man receives 5 years for shooting into car in Stuarts Draft

A Waynesboro man was sentenced to nearly five years in prison this week in Augusta County Circuit Court for guilty pleas to shooting at an occupied car in April in Stuarts Draft.

Joseph Darnell Martin, 39, of Waynesboro, received a sentence of four years, 11 months after pleading guilty Tuesday to charges of attempted malicious wounding, shooting a firearm from a vehicle, shooting a firearm at a vehicle and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, said Holly Rasheed, an assistant Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney. Martin will be credited for time served since his April arrest.

The heaviest active prison time came for the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. That crime carries a 3-year mandatory prison sentence, Rasheed said. Martin also must serve three years of active probation after he is released from prison, Rasheed said.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reported on April 7 that a car was shot into on Stuarts Draft Highway. Martin knew the male victim in the case, and as part of Tuesday’s plea deal, is required to have no contact with him after Martin is released from prison.

Rasheed said shrapnel from the shots fired injured the victim in the case.

As a result of the shooting incident, schools in Stuarts Draft were put on lockdown while arrests were made in the case.

The case against Martin’s co-defendant, Peggy Joyce Flanagan of Waynesboro, remains active. Flanagan, a passenger, is charged with a felony offense of being an accessory to maliciously shooting at a vehicle. A hearing for Flanagan is set for mid-September, Rasheed said.